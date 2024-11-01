ROAD WORK FOLLOWUP: Admiral Way Bridge traffic switches sides

Thanks for the tips – the changeover has happened on the Admiral Way Bridge, as earthquake-resistance work continues, and traffic is now using the north half of the bridge (which is technically two bridges), with the south half closed to traffic. The outside northernmost lane is handling westbound traffic, and the inside lane is handling eastbound. Pedestrians are also now routed to the north side of the bridge. Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge also remains closed for the duration of the project, into early next year. And commenter Admiral 2009 notes that today’s changes mean Walnut Avenue SW is closed at Admiral.