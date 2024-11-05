Remembering Richard ‘Rick’ Cook, 1956-2024

Last month, we reported on the death of Rick Cook, known as the “Psychic Barber” because of the sign at his shop (explained here). Today we have his official obituary:

Richard Cook

Born July 1956. Passed away suddenly September 25, 2024.

Rick was a well-known West Seattle resident who owned the barber shop on California Avenue SW, and he was a beloved fixture who touched almost everyone’s life. For 46 years generations of family and friends enjoyed stopping in his barber shop to swap stories and/or get a hair cut. Rick was in his element serving his customers, and he was always willing to lend a hand, going the extra mile to help someone out or find a bargain for them.

Rick’s family moved to West Seattle in 1972, and he graduated from Chief Sealth High School in ’74, after which he served in the Air Force. Upon completion of his service, Rick returned to West Seattle to establish his barber shops, necessitating several moves along California Avenue over the years as development took over the village.

His passion was riding motorcycles, and driving different cars, often trading every couple of years.

Rick is survived by his wife, Lisa Cook; also his sisters Maria and Paula, and brother Ron Cook.

Rest in Peace, Psychic Barber.

We welcome you to share your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall, at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Richard-Cook – Care Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle