LAST CALL: Seattle Public Safety Survey open for one more day. See how your neighborhood’s representing

Saturday (November 30) is the last day to answer this year’s Seattle Public Safety Survey. Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite says this was the representation from West Seattle neighborhoods as of midweek:

Alaska Junction – 103

Alki – 97

North Admiral – 92

Fauntleroy – 80

Roxhill/Westwood/Arbor Heights – 69

High Point – 56

Morgan – 55

Highland Park – 52

North Delridge – 48

South Delridge – 38

Pigeon Point – 11

(Not all West Seattle neighborhoods are represented because back when they came up with Micro-Community Policing Plans, those were the neighborhoods that had active community council. But you can reply to the survey no matter where you live in WS – just go here. Results – which are anonymous – eventually will be provided to the Seattle Police Department, though Seattle University administers the survey.