HOW YOU HELPED: West Seattle Food Bank reveals ‘Taste’ take

(WSB photo, September)

More than two dozen food and beverage purveyors participated in the West Seattle Food Bank‘s “Taste of West Seattle” fundraiser this year (WSB coverage here), and WSFB has announced the final official tally in its latest newsletter: $45,770. The WSFB says that’s badly needed because, this year alone, they’re projecting having to spend a tota of “nearly a staggering $1 million dedicated solely to food purchases” and “another $1 million in rent and utility assistance.” As they point out, they’re “more than just a food bank.” You can donate money, clothing, and/or food to help the people with whom they work.

P.S. WSFB has also announced a new name for its annual spring gala – next year it will be “Nourish & Flourish,” and will move to 4105, the Industrial District venue that’s part of the portfolio of West Seattle-rooted DSquared Hospitality; set your calendar for May 3, 2025.