HAPPENING NOW: Taste of West Seattle 2024!

The doors are about to open for general admission to The Taste of West Seattle, and we’re told tickets are still available at the door, so ditch your dinner plans and come to The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW) to enjoy tastes and sips from dozens of local purveyors – all to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank. What’s in our photo is just one of the two big event rooms where you can circulate between tables and try everything. Among the participating purveyors, Nola’s Events (WSB sponsor), serving sweet and savory flatbread options:

Another WSB sponsor that’s here, Mioposto (serving up tiramisu):

And Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is pouring:

“Papa Tony” (of Hot Sauce fame) is serving up caramelized-onion pasta:

Here’s what Cactus is offering:

In The Hall’s downstairs room, along with some of the food/drink offerings, you’ll also find featured musicians Correo Aéreo:

If you want to support the WSFB a bit extra, you can buy a raffle ticket, and/or play the Wine Game downstairs:

(We’ll keep adding to this report!) The Taste of West Seattle is on until 8 pm, but you’ll want to get here before 7:30. $75 admission, 21+ only. You can vote for your favorite tastes/sips, too. And it all goes toward not only the food-insecurity work done by WSFB, but also their other work, including emergency assistance to keep people from becoming homeless, and the Clothesline, offering clothing to people in need.