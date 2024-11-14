FOLLOWUP: Determining Camp Long lodge’s future, post-fire

(Monday night photo by Kerry Antezana)

2:57 PM: Three days after a deliberately set fire gutted the historic lodge at Camp Long, Seattle Parks is still working to determine its future. Parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin had told us they hoped to have more to say later in the week, so we checked back, also asking about the park’s status overall. Here’s the response:

Currently the department is assessing the damage of the main building at Camp Long. After this assessment we will be able to determine next steps. The park continues to be closed but we hope to reopen it soon as soon as we can secure the building. Programming is currently cancelled and we hope to resume in the coming week.

Parks said on Tuesday that damage from the fire is estimated at $1.2 million; two of the park’s rustic cabins were vandalized the same night. Investigators found shattered glass and blood droplets; no new information about the investigation so far.

The lodge went through a million-dollar renovation back in 2010.

ADDED 3:50 PM: We also followed up with District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka‘s office. Chief of staff Elaine Ikoma Ko tells WSB they’ve been talking to both SPD and Parks and “We let them know that we stand prepared to support next steps. So we are waiting and monitoring this closely.”