12 possibilities for your West Seattle Monday

(Seen in Arbor Heights – photo sent by Mark and Angela Rhea)

BABY STORY TIME: Noon today at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), geared toward little ones up to 18 months old.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: See City Councilmembers preview what’s ahead for the week and get briefed on current issues such as what’s happening in the Legislature, 2 pm. The agenda explains how to watch (no public-comment period at this meeting).

SPORTS: Two baseball games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – Chief Sealth IHS vs. Nathan Hale at 4 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Seattle Academy at 7 pm.

HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in time for students to work with volunteer homework helpers at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm at Mama Be Well Healing Studio with Listening to Grief. Registration/fee info here. (4034A California SW).

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Four places to play tonight! … Music quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) at 6:30 and 7:30 pm, free, all ages (bar open for 21+) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION AT ALKI UCC: Every Monday, doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45, meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Another location for Monday night meditation – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley features music on Monday nights – jazz with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Monday nights, you can sing during karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

