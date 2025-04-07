West Seattle, Washington

07 Monday

Longer season for West Seattle’s outdoor Colman Pool this year, and rental reservations start tomorrow

April 7, 2025 1:08 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks


(Colman Pool, photographed in 2017 by Long Bach Nguyen)

Thanks to Jimmy for the tip! Colman Pool – the heated outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park – is opening sooner and closing later this year, with more pre-season and post-season weekends than last year. Here’s what’s on the pool’s website so far:

Preseason Weekends: May 10 – June 15, 2025

Colman Pool will operate Preseason Weekends from May 10 to June 15.
Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day (May 26)
Each day will have 4 swims:

12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
1:45 pm – 3:15 pm
3:45 pm – 5:15 pm
5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Each swim will have 4 lap lanes (50 meters) and 1/2 open pool for recreational use. The 1-meter diving board will be open.

The “main season” will be June 16 – Sept. 1, and the postseason weekends will be September 6-7 and 13-14; no scheduling specifics for those yet. If you’re interested in renting the pool for events/parties, those bookings open tomorrow (Tuesday, April 8) according to the website, and usually go fast.

