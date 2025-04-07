Longer season for West Seattle’s outdoor Colman Pool this year, and rental reservations start tomorrow



(Colman Pool, photographed in 2017 by Long Bach Nguyen)

Thanks to Jimmy for the tip! Colman Pool – the heated outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park – is opening sooner and closing later this year, with more pre-season and post-season weekends than last year. Here’s what’s on the pool’s website so far:

Preseason Weekends: May 10 – June 15, 2025 Colman Pool will operate Preseason Weekends from May 10 to June 15.

Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day (May 26)

Each day will have 4 swims: 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm

1:45 pm – 3:15 pm

3:45 pm – 5:15 pm

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm Each swim will have 4 lap lanes (50 meters) and 1/2 open pool for recreational use. The 1-meter diving board will be open.

The “main season” will be June 16 – Sept. 1, and the postseason weekends will be September 6-7 and 13-14; no scheduling specifics for those yet. If you’re interested in renting the pool for events/parties, those bookings open tomorrow (Tuesday, April 8) according to the website, and usually go fast.