FOLLOWUP: Here’s what’s happened since last night’s ‘heartbreaking’ Camp Long lodge fire

(WSB photo)

Seattle Parks crews have spent the morning boarding up the windows and doors at Camp Long‘s fire-ravaged lodge. As reported here last night, the fire was reported around 8 pm Monday; no one was hurt, but it’s clear that major damage was done. Seattle Fire spokesperson Kaila Lafferty tells WSB that the fire remains under investigation; this post on SFD’s Fire Line site details how firefighters battled the flames. As for the lodge’s fate, we asked Parks, and spokesperson Rachel Schulkin responded with this statement that reveals the lodge wasn’t the only building affected:

Last night our beloved and historic Camp Long building, along with two other cabins on site, were vandalized and caught fire. We are still actively assessing the situation at Camp Long and currently do not have any information on the future of this facility. We hope to have more information by the end of tomorrow.

Camp Long falls under the designation of what the city calls an Environmental Learning Center; commenters have noted that the proposed city budget calls for cuts to the department’s environmental-education program, and a proposal to move it under a “public/private partnership.” Supporters of the program were already planning to testify at tonight’s 5 pm budget hearing. (Here’s the online petition they’re circulating.) Meantime, people continue arriving at the park’s entrance to gaze sadly at the charred, boarded-up lodge; the word “heartbreaking” was heard over and over again. Many are there in honor of memories made at the lodge. One person who briefly spoke with us said there’s an apartment on the lodge’s second floor in which they lived many years ago