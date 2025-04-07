WATER TAXI: Spring/summer schedule starts Saturday. Here’s the plan for later night runs

(WSB file photo)

Metro says the West Seattle Water Taxi‘s spring/summer schedule will start this Saturday, April 12. As in recent years, the major change will be the addition of later-in-the-evening runs on Fridays and Saturdays, until 11 pm; you can see the full schedules for those days/nights by going here. So what about big events that aren’t happening on those two nights? We asked Water Taxi spokesperson Al Sanders, who replied, “Sailings for special events (such as concerts) will continue to be decided on a case by case basis.” The spring/summer schedule will be in effect through Friday night, October 10.