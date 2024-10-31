West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Local stylists headed to Cambodia to offer cosmetology education to at-risk youth

October 31, 2024 9:00 am
Local salon owner Karie Koltz (above right) and stylist friend Linda Turner (above left) are embarking on a trip to Cambodia to volunteer with Justice and Soul, whose founder Matthew Fairfax is also a West Seattleite. Karie explains, “The foundation provides cosmetology education to at-risk youth and sex-trafficked young men and women. We are going for 4-5 weeks to volunteer our services and teach workshops for the graduates.” The trip is explained here; they’re crowdfunding to help cover the cost and welcoming donations – go here to chip in.

  • Westsidegirl October 31, 2024 (9:14 am)
    Very proud of you… what a wonderful thing to do! Of course I will contribute.  Wishing you happiness and love.  In this difficult time, it’s nice to know that there are people generating good Will and True caring.. thank you❤️

