WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mail theft; park attack

Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

GRINNING MAIL THIEVES: Reader report via email:

(They) broke mailboxes today at 12:49 AM, 35th & Webster; we just had mail stolen two weeks ago, different vandal.

No report # yet.

PARK ATTACK: SPD reports an arrest in an attack in Lincoln Park early Sunday. A suspect was booked for investigation of robbery. The victim said she was walking in the park at about 12:29 am Sunday when someone “walked up and struck her in the head,” then grabbed her blanket, pillow, and mat, and fled. Police found both the suspect and the victim’s stolen items. The suspect was booked into jail.