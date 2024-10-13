West Seattle, Washington

13 Sunday

59℉

UPDATE: Deadly shooting in southeast West Seattle

October 13, 2024 8:11 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

  • 8:11 PM: SPD and SFD have converged on the 7800 block of Detroit SW – at or near Shree’s Truck Stop – to investigate a reported shooting. The ~50-year-old man who is reported to have been shot is or was in a car – police don’t know yet whether he was shot there, or driven there after being shot elsewhere.

    8:14 PM: Police just told dispatch the shooting happened at the scene where the victim was found.

    8:16 PM: Officers have just told dispatch the victim has died.

    8:49 PM: We are at the scene. Police say no one is in custody and they have no information on suspects. Adding scene photos.

    Share This

    • 4 Replies to "UPDATE: Deadly shooting in southeast West Seattle"

    • Debbie October 13, 2024 (8:16 pm)
      Reply

      Is this related to all the sirens I’m hearing now? It is a bit south of the Highland Park neighborhood. It  went on for about 5 minutes

      • WSB October 13, 2024 (8:21 pm)
        Reply

        Yes – they initially sent a “scenes of violence” SFD response, which means five units, plus all the police that responded.

        • Debbie gallagher October 13, 2024 (8:44 pm)
          Reply

          Thanks! With so many responses, I wondered if it was a domestic violence situation

    • Alki resident October 13, 2024 (8:35 pm)
      Reply

      Was just saying the other day that I will not go there at nite. It’s a different crowd and it can be a little uncomfortable. Daytime is pretty friendly. This is just terrible. And a bit unnerving. 

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.