UPDATE: Deadly shooting in southeast West Seattle

8:11 PM: SPD and SFD have converged on the 7800 block of Detroit SW – at or near Shree’s Truck Stop – to investigate a reported shooting. The ~50-year-old man who is reported to have been shot is or was in a car – police don’t know yet whether he was shot there, or driven there after being shot elsewhere.

8:14 PM: Police just told dispatch the shooting happened at the scene where the victim was found.

8:16 PM: Officers have just told dispatch the victim has died.

8:49 PM: We are at the scene. Police say no one is in custody and they have no information on suspects. Adding scene photos.