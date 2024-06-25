FOLLOWUP: Sidewalk memorial for Duwamish Head shooting victim

Once again today, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office daily list did not include the name of the man shot and killed at Duwamish Head early Saturday. But for the first time since the shooting, a small memorial has appeared at the scene, on the sidewalk’s edge alongside the angled-parking area at the viewpoint, steps from where police found the victim after multiple calls about gunfire. We’ve been going by every day since Saturday and this is new since Monday night. So far, authorities have said only that the victim was 22. As reported here earlier today, city reps – in partnership with neighborhood advocates – plan a community meeting at 6 pm tomorrow (Alki UCC, 6115 SW Hinds) to discuss solutions to violence and disorder in the area.