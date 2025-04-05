Short-lived early-morning rescue response on Myers Way

Missed this in real time as it was a multi-phase dispatch – Seattle Fire briefly called for a “rescue extrication” after a flipped-car crash on Myers Way south of Camp Second Chance [vicinity map] just after midnight. It was first dispatched as an unknown type of crash, then briefly upgraded to a rescue response when the first engine on scene saw the flipped vehicle. According to archived audio, turned out no one was in the vehicle, so there was no one to rescue, and the responders were canceled. The plates that were radioed in by police were clear, for a mid-’90s Chevy truck – we probably won’t be able to find out until Monday if anything changed with the vehicle’s status later.