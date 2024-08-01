CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect charged with murder in newly revealed June homicide case

When we reported Wednesday on a newly revealed West Seattle homicide case, after the King County Medical Examiner‘s daily list announced the victim’s name and cause of death, Seattle Police had told us no one was in custody. This morning – as we noted here – SPD contacted us to say they actually had arrested a suspect July 11. To find out what happened to that suspect, we next inquired with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which subsequently sent us the court documents in the case.

30-year-old Kyle S. Castillo of Fauntleroy is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old William G. Tappe. Castillo is no longer in custody, having posted bond for $2 million bail. The narrative in the charging documents says the ultimately deadly assault happened outside a Metro bus. Around 1:30 am on June 13, the documents say, several men boarded a West Seattle-bound RapidRide C Line bus downtown, including Tappe. As shown on the bus’s security video, one of the men put a bicycle onto the bus’s front rack. As the bus approached Fauntleroy and Alaska 10 minutes later, someone complained to the driver about two other men allegedly smoking something. The driver asked those two to leave the bus at 40th/Alaska. Tappe, who was sitting behind the two, also got up to leave. As he left the bus, the documents say, he apparently touched the bicycle, at which time, the narrative says, the video shows that the man later identified as Castillo …

… moved quickly toward the front of the bus and out the door, saying ‘That’s my bike right there’ and then attacking Tappe. The video shows Tappe fall to the ground, with Castillo crouching on top of Tappe, punching him in the face. Tappe curled into a ball and appeared to hold his head, while Castillo picked up Tappe’s backpack and threw it at Tappe. Castillo then kicks Tappe at least once while Tappe lies on the ground. The impact of this kick on Tappe’s head/face was loud and strong enough to be captured by the audio inside the open doors of the bus. Castillo then got back on the bus, and the bus departed.

The documents say that the security video shows Castillo then bragging to another passenger about what he did. Meantime, Tappe managed to walk a few blocks west to California/Alaska, where a bystander called 911, and Tappe eventually was taken to the hospital, where he died a few days later, documents say, from “blood loss as a result of multiple blunt force injuries to his face and head.”

The documents say detectives identified the suspect by showing the security-camera image to businesses near where the man with the bicycle got on the bus, and found a bar where someone recognized him and thought his last name was Castillo. Looking at jail records from past bookings, detectives made a match. That eventually led them to Castillo’s Fauntleroy residence, and on the day he was arrested, July 10th, a police sergeant saw him in a crosswalk at 45th and Wildwood, with a bicycle that looked like the one in the bus video. The sergeant arrested him, and then confirmed with the case detective that it was apparently the same bicycle. Police obtained a warrant to search Castillo’s home and say they found the clothing shown on the man who attacked Tappe.

Prosecutors charged Castillo with second-degree murder the next day. He posted bond and was released one day after that, on July 12th. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment two weeks later; prosecutors asked that he be on electronic home monitoring while out on bail, but the request was denied. The documents say his only record is “a prior conviction in 2019 for Reckless Driving, reduced from Driving Under the Influence, and (currently) a deferred prosecution for another DUI and Hit&Run that occurred in 2020.” The jail booking photos from those cases are part of what detectives used to identify Castillo before arresting him.