CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Shooting victim found on bridge dies; police confirm he was shot at Delridge gas station

We asked police for followup information today on two incidents we reported last night as possibly linked – gunfire at a Delridge gas station, with blood found around a car, and a shooting victim found after a crash toward the east end of the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s what police have just released:

Around 10:45 p.m., police responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the 5400 block of Delridge Way Southwest. Upon arrival, officers observed evidence of a shooting but did not locate any victims.

Shortly after the shooting, police responded to a collision on the West Seattle Bridge. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver had multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The 26-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased early Monday morning.

Homicide Detectives are leading the investigation. If anyone has information, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.