Pendant found with photo of baby. Finder hopes for a reunion.

Though we have a lost/found/non-pets board in the WSB Community Forums, we periodically post unusual discoveries here on the main page, and this is one of those, from Felicia in South Delridge:

Recently when I went out to my car I noticed somebody left a little memorial charm on a nail on my garage. It looks a little banged up, so I’m suspecting somebody found it on the ground and assumed it was mine and left it there for me to find but it does not belong to me. I’m trying to get the word out as wide as I can because sadly, this is a memorial pendant for a small baby. It does not have a name, but the back says “J.H.H.T.T. 08/04/2020 – 10/02/2020”

I’ve attached photos of the charm in hopes it might be published to the blog and be reunited with the person who loved this child.