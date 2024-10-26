In case of catastrophe, how will you get around? Researchers invite you to West Seattle focus group

We don’t get this kind of announcement often, but we’ve always been interested in preparedness, and this topic resonates. Maybe you’ll want to spend a little time talking with these researchers on Tuesday night:

Oklahoma State University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte are conducting a study about the use of micromobility (light, low-speed transportation modes) and resilience hubs in disasters. This study is funded by the National Science Foundation and is being conducted in partnership with local disaster preparedness organizations in Seattle to enhance community resilience.

The research team is seeking focus group participants (see below for date/time options) to learn more about how community spaces and transportation networks can better support Seattle communities during times of disaster or other kinds of disruption. We hope that you will consider joining a focus group to share your ideas! Individuals must be 18 years of age or older to participate. Each participant will receive a $50 Amazon gift card in appreciation of their time. Limit one focus group per participant.

Please email kidziorek@charlotte.edu to RSVP for a focus group (Choose any ONE of the date/time/location options below):

Tuesday, October 29 (6:00 – 7:00 PM), West Seattle Branch – Seattle Public Library (2306 42nd Ave SW)

Wednesday, October 30 (6:00 – 7:00 PM), Lake City Branch – Seattle Public Library (12501 28th Ave NE)

Saturday, November 2 (1:30 PM – 2:30 PM), Beacon Hill Branch – Seattle Public Library (2821 Beacon Ave S #5813)

Participation in the focus groups is voluntary. We expect that there will be minimal psychological or physical risks or discomfort as a result of your participation in this research. The personal benefits for your participation include learning more about local hazards and disaster preparedness. The societal benefits will be a better understanding of the transportation and resource needs of different communities in disaster scenarios. In turn, this will allow researchers and emergency planners to more effectively prepare for the transportation and resource distribution needs of individual communities in the event of a disaster.

We want to thank you for your cooperation and invite you to contact us by email or phone if you have any questions about the purpose of the research, what we are asking you to do, the possible risks and benefits, your rights as a study participant, or any other questions you might have. Please feel free to reach out to the study leaders below at any time.

Thank you for your consideration,

Dr. Katherine Idziorek, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

kidziorek@charlotte.edu, (980) 729-5722

Dr. Chen Chen, Oklahoma State University

chen.chen10@okstate.edu, (405) 744-5710