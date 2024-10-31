HAPPENING NOW: Low-rider trunk-or-treating and more @ White Center ‘Halloweentown’

The first big event of the night has 16th SW closed to traffic between Roxbury and SW 100th, as White Center’s “Halloweentown” welcomes trick-or-treaters, among others – actually “trunk or treaters,” with decorated low-rider cars on the west side of the north block:

Go admire the decorated trunks and grab some candy.

Even well before dark, the ghosts and goblins were out marauding.

Individual venues have activities too – travel through the scary-clown inflatable arch at Big Mario’s Pizza/Alpine Diner (WSB sponsors) and you’ll find pumpkins to paint:

More grownup fun is part of the party later in the evening too – Halloweentown is in the spirit until 2 am.