FOLLOWUP: Easy Street Records’ flood recovery, with a special delivery

Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan had a special delivery to make this morning: Tarps. Five days after firefighters from Station 32 helped with initial mop-up after a burst pipe flooded part of the store (as first reported here Friday), he brought their tarps back.

We found out Matt was on his way over to Station 32 when we stopped at Easy Street while in The Junction this morning to see how things were going post-flood (and post-broken window). He’s grateful for the community support and appreciates everyone’s continued patience as they recover.

Though he lost thousands of records and hundreds of apparel items to water damage, the shop is open, as is its café and bar, and the ongoing schedule of shows, signings, and listening parties carries on.