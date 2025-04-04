Here’s our list for your West Seattle Friday!

(This morning’s glow, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

Here’s our Friday highlights list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MOON ROOM ANNIVERSARY SALE: Moon Room Shop and Wellness (5902 California SW; WSB sponsor) is celebrating its third anniversary and “running a 20% off sale both in-store and online on Friday 4/4 and Saturday 4/5.” Sale hours: Shop online any time; in person, 11 am-6 pm today, 11 am-5 pm Saturday.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Starts at 10 am and continues until 11:30 am, weekly free drop-in playtime at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

FREE TAX HELP: Free help at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 11 am-4 pm, but appointments were reported to be all booked up, so check with the branch first.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SPORTS: 4 pm boys-soccer match, West Seattle HS vs. Eastside Catholic at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle); 7 pm baseball game, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Franklin atNino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL MOVING CELEBRATION: Alki Co-op Preschool is moving to a new location for next school year and having a celebration 4:30-6:30 pm at its longtime location, Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds). Families, students, and staff past and present are all invited.

OPEN MIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Open Mic for all genres tonight at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, all ages, no cover.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: The Maya Experience performs an album-release show, with special guest Karōshi, 6:30 pm at Easy Street Records, followed by Q&A. (4559 California SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7, music 8 – No Monaco, Sweet Piece, Raegan Leilani. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REIKI SOUND BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), “a deeply meditative and restorative experience.”

LAST NIGHT FOR ‘CHICAGO’ AT WSHS: 7:30 pm at West Seattle High School Theater (3000 California SW), a big student-led production of “Chicago” concludes its run – details and ticket info are in our calendar listing.

CIRCA OFFER FOR SHOWGOERS: If you go to “Chicago,” save your playbill and present it at nearby Circa (2605 California SW; WSB sponsor) for $5 off!

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Supreme La Rock tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight’s slate: No Edits, Molt, High Priors​.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!