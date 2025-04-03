COUNTDOWN: Month and a half until West Seattle 5K!

(WSB photo from 2024 West Seattle 5K)

The first big 5K of this year’s spring/summer season is a month and a half away – the West Seattle 5K, presented by and benefiting the West Seattle High School PTSA, on Sunday, May 18, along Alki. WSB is once again among the race sponsors, and organizers have a big new announcement:

We are thrilled to welcome Proliance South Seattle Otolaryngology and Proliance Southwest Seattle Orthopedics as presenting sponsors. As two prominent Proliance Surgeons care centers, their generous support makes this event possible and directly benefits the West Seattle High School community.

The West Seattle 5k is the ultimate community spring event, with students, families, and our entire community taking part to help fund our local schools. Proliance South Seattle Otolaryngology and Proliance Southwest Seattle Orthopedics joining as presenting sponsors exemplifies how our community steps up to support our students.

Both care centers have proudly served West Seattle and the Southside for decades, providing expert surgical care without the need to cross the bridge.

“We love West Seattle; this is our home,” says Dr. Peter Maurice, an ENT specialist whose youngest son attends West Seattle High School.

“My family has been running in the West Seattle 5K for years,” adds Dr. Brian Jones, an orthopedic surgeon whose two daughters also attend West Seattle High School. “We’re happy to support this event and our school!”

Thousands of runners and spectators from all corners of the Puget Sound and beyond have participated in this 5K in the past 15 years. In 2024, we had 1,570 participants, a 27% increase over the previous year and we raised over $42,000 for West Seattle High School PTSA! Participants are drawn to the event by the family fun, the gorgeous scenery, a flat and fast course starting and finishing at the Alki Beach House, and all the amenities that Alki Beach has to offer. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in many categories.

Coming back for a third year is a friendly competition among West Seattle High School students. The goal is to see which grade and/or club gets the most classmates to register. The winning grade or club gets out of Homeroom early for a special treat and cash ($250) to their grade level ASB. “We have heard from event runners that they didn’t know this event benefited the high school so we want to make sure to raise that awareness as well as get as many high schoolers involved as possible,” says Kelley O’Connor, event co-chair. Be sure to select your grade and club when registering.

“As you know, Seattle Public Schools is facing an enormous budget shortfall and limited funding for the programs we know our students need,” says WSHS PTSA president Holly Rikhof. “The WSHS PTSA is dedicated to funding the academic and classroom support we have long taken for granted at West Seattle High School. Until 2023, our students benefited from a levy that funded a robust tutoring program, including school-day, after-school, and Saturday tutoring. This year, we have been able, through your generous donations, to fund a monthly staffed Saturday Study Hall that benefits an average of 100 students each session, classroom supply needs and student-led initiatives.”

There are buttons on the registration page to donate to the 5k if you’d rather sleep in that morning or don’t wish to run/walk. This is our community neighborhood high school and we hope residents will feel generous in supporting the school and local students. This is a fun way to directly give back!

Registration is live now at westseattle5K.com and www.getmeregistered.com/WestSeattle5K