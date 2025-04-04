WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Lafayette Elementary PTA invites you to ‘One Short Night in the Emerald City’

The Lafayette Elementary PTA‘s big fundraising event is coming up later this month, and you’re invited!



\There’s no place like Lafayette!

Follow the yellow brick road to the Brockey Center at South Seattle College on Saturday, April 26th and join us as we enjoy One Short Night In The Emerald City. This year’s auction and gala brings together Lafayette families and community members to support the PTA’s mission of fostering academic success while enriching the student experience and building a strong West Seattle community.

The event proceeds will help our PTA provide funds for vital components of the school and help ensure the school is equitable for all students. We strive to ensure all students and teachers have the support and materials needed to thrive! Our PTA provides crucial support for school programs including classroom tutors, the Garden program, instrumental music, physical education, art, and field-trip scholarships.

Prepare to be dancing through life at this special event! Our event will be a celebration of all things Emerald City, complete with a live auction, plated dinner, wine, cocktails, and a fun post-event party featuring live karaoke and music by Rock Bot. In addition to our live auction, Lafayette’s silent auction will run the week leading up to this can’t-miss event. Stay tuned to see all of the local goodies that have been graciously donated by local businesses and supporters.

You’ll be positively emerald with jealousy if you miss out on this special night, so purchase your ticket for the live auction and gala here.