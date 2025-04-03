FOLLOWUP: Morgan Junction EV charging lot completion date slides yet again

(WSB file photo)

Another new date for completion of the Morgan Junction EV-charging lot between Fauntleroy Way and SW Morgan, north of 42nd. This time it comes from District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka, who says City Light is now projecting the long-planned eight-charger lot will be open for use in April of next year – still a year away. While his newsletter – and the City Light memo it links to – describe this as an “acceleration,” it is not; the last update from City Light, just a few months ago at the Morgan Community Association‘s January 2025 meeting, said the lot was expected to be ready to go in fall of this year. And that of course was just the latest of multiple delays; we’ve been reporting on this project since its inception, and when the proposal first came to light in early 2022, SCL said construction could start as soon as fall of that year.