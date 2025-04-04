TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Friday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, April 4, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Your Friday forecast is mostly sunny and warmer, high expected in the low 60s. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 6:41 am and 7:44 pm.

99 TUNNEL CLOSURE TONIGHT

From WSDOT:

From 10 p.m. Friday, April 4, until 6 a.m. Saturday, April 5, both directions of the State Route 99 downtown tunnel will close for routine maintenance. The northbound SR 99 on-ramp from South Royal Brougham Way and the southbound SR 99 on-ramp from Sixth Avenue North will also close,

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi – West Seattle service is normal.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Tillikum is serving as the “bonus boat” this week.

ROAD WORK

-Repaving work continues on NB Delridge Way between Genesee and Dakota – details here.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!