BIZNOTE: Coffee and ice cream on the way to former Alki Starbucks

October 28, 2024 3:21 pm
The new tenant for the former Alki Starbucks space has uncloaked. Jonathan Stebbins says he’s opening Alki Coffee Co. there – and a Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream scoop shop, too. He’s hoping to open in April – in time for the next beach season – and doing lots of remodeling right now. The new proprietor (a West Seattle resident) says, “My hope is to create a welcoming space that serves the neighborhood and honors the sense of community that makes West Seattle so special.” Roughly 2/3 coffee, 1/3 ice cream is how the space will be split, he tells WSB. Starbucks closed in the space back in August, after a quarter-century. Also of note – West Seattle had a Ben and Jerry’s in The Junction more than 20 years ago, under different ownership; Stebbins is a franchisee on the Eastside, where he has a Zeeks Pizza location too. More details on the Alki Coffee plan when we get them!

P.S. We asked the all-important question for an independent coffee shop – who’s your roaster? Answer: “We are partnering with Local Goods Orcas Roast. We will be working with Rob Kirby over there to create a couple blends specific to Alki Coffee Co.”

2 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Coffee and ice cream on the way to former Alki Starbucks"

  • WSOwl October 28, 2024 (3:42 pm)
    Good news!

  • Vee October 28, 2024 (3:58 pm)
    It would be nice if they had pastries like alki bakery , it would be nice to have that with coffee, lots of ice cream places there already in area so hope it worksAlso I hope it doesn’t turn into another place where people with their laptops pick the nice window seats and hog them all day

