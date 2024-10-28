BIZNOTE: Coffee and ice cream on the way to former Alki Starbucks

The new tenant for the former Alki Starbucks space has uncloaked. Jonathan Stebbins says he’s opening Alki Coffee Co. there – and a Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream scoop shop, too. He’s hoping to open in April – in time for the next beach season – and doing lots of remodeling right now. The new proprietor (a West Seattle resident) says, “My hope is to create a welcoming space that serves the neighborhood and honors the sense of community that makes West Seattle so special.” Roughly 2/3 coffee, 1/3 ice cream is how the space will be split, he tells WSB. Starbucks closed in the space back in August, after a quarter-century. Also of note – West Seattle had a Ben and Jerry’s in The Junction more than 20 years ago, under different ownership; Stebbins is a franchisee on the Eastside, where he has a Zeeks Pizza location too. More details on the Alki Coffee plan when we get them!

P.S. We asked the all-important question for an independent coffee shop – who’s your roaster? Answer: “We are partnering with Local Goods Orcas Roast. We will be working with Rob Kirby over there to create a couple blends specific to Alki Coffee Co.”