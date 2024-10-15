15 options for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Before we get any further into Friday, check out our reminder list of what’s happening in West Seattle and vicinity for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (go there any time to look into the future):

PET FOOD DONATION DRIVE: Reminder that this continues at All The Best Pet Care (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor), as announced last week – open until 7:30 pm tonight.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Visit the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) to see the art in this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase. The library is open today until 6 pm.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Fall is here, and season-appropriate plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, open until 3 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

MEETUP/LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 3:30 pm, meet-and-greet and EP listening party with Meg Smith, purchase required for the meet-and-greet, at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW)

VISCON CELLARS: Season’s just right for this cozy tasting room/wine bar, open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FOOTBALL: Two games tonight at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – West Seattle HS (2-3) vs. Lakeside at 4:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS (4-1) vs. Cleveland at 7:30 pm.

BENEFIT SHOW FOR/AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, Rain City Rewind, Pirate Radio, The Justin DePaola Band playing to raise money for The Skylark‘s light-rail-required move, $10 suggested donation, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE: 7-9 pm, monthly showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

THE SLAGS: Local faves live at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW), 8 pm, no cover.

MAKE IT LOUD: Tonight’s bands at Southgate Roller Rink are Danava, Whythre, Melancholia. 9 pm doors, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. (9646 17th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Chocolate Chuck tonight! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

