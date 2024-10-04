BIZNOTE: All The Best Pet Care launches pet-food drive, doubling your donations

If you’re shopping for pet food this weekend – or any time this month – you can also do a good deed by being part of this month’s pet-food donation drive at All The Best Pet Care (WSB sponsor), which has a West Seattle store at 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW. Here’s the announcement:

(Photo courtesy All The Best Pet Care: Volunteers from Dog Gone Seattle picking up Nulo donations from the 2023 food drive)

Many people are seeking ways to make sure their donation dollars are maximized and used wisely. Those who wish to help local animal shelters and rescues can double their donation at All The Best Pet Care. For the entire month of October, any Nulo or Weruva dog or cat food purchased for donating at an All The Best Pet Care stores will be matched, pound for pound. Customers who buy Nulo or Weruva products for their own cats and dogs will also have a matching amount donated. Customers purchasing these items receive 10% off all month.

The donation recipients will include Alley Cat Project, Ballard Food Bank, Bella’s Voice, Dog Gone Seattle, Homeward Pet, MEOW Cat Rescue, Motley Zoo, Pawsitive Alliance Seattle Area Feline Rescue, Seattle Veterinary Outreach, Resilient Hearts Animal Sanctuary, Washington Health Outreach, and White Center Food Bank.

“Our goal is to donate 24,000 pounds of premium quality cat and dog food to our many deserving animal shelters and rescue groups, which is about equal to a $60,000 donation. We’re excited about this opportunity to make a huge impact on needy dogs and cats in our community,” said Josh Moss, co-CEO of All The Best Pet Care.