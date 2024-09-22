YOU CAN HELP: Multiple ways – including shows next Saturday – to help Kenyon Hall ‘Save the Mighty Wurlitzer’

(Photos courtesy Kenyon Hall)

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of historic event venue Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) is its “Mighty Wurlitzer” organ. The nonprofit venue is raising money to keep it operational – and next Saturday (September 28) brings a specific way for you to help – here’s the announcement:

The Wurlitzer, a rare and historic organ that represents PNW theater and music history, is threatened with disrepair unless more funds can be raised to repair and restore at beloved West Seattle community theater, Kenyon Hall. Three rank pipes shy of being the same size as a similar organ in the Paramount, the Wurlitzer is one of the remaining organs of its type nationally.

The Wurlitzer organ was created to provide the soundtrack to new and emerging technologies in both film and entertainment in the early 1900s, whereas before theaters often used small live orchestras. Seattle was the first city nationally to have an organ accompany a movie.

Kenyon Hall’s Wurlitzer stands as a wonderful achievement of the pre-digital age but is in need of repairs to ensure it will survive. While many of these organs are “going digital,” Kenyon Hall’s Wurlitzer organ remains completely analog, which means there are thousands of wires that need to be kept in good working order, and an entire three-room series of pipes and switchboards that need to be kept clean and climate controlled. Completely electro-pneumatic, every time a key is pressed by a performer an electrical current runs a wire which then activates a windchest, sending an air current to the corresponding pipe or ranks of pipes.

The Wurlitzer rests at historic Kenyon Hall, a West Seattle community theater built in 1916 that hosts regular theater and concerts. The most notable concert was an exclusive performance by Pearl Jam’s lead singer, Eddie Vedder. In addition to hosting concerts and theater, the Hall is used as a rental space for music recitals, private concerts, social gatherings, and educational events, and is run by local nonprofit Seattle Artists. Kenyon Hall aims to provide living wages to performing artists and teachers while also keeping ticket prices manageable for interested audiences and lesson rates for students affordable.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw with it a drastic decrease in the amount of public arts venues in West Seattle and Seattle in general, and it is Kenyon Hall’s goal to keep the spirit of public arts alive, providing stages for artists new and old to perform and space for audiences to congregate and commune with each other. A fundraiser is planned for Saturday, September 28th from 4 pm-8:30 pm with local performers such as Tomo Nakayama, Erik Walters of Pedro the Lion, and hosted by local Kenyon Hall Cabaret drag performers.

Details of the event can be found at www.kenyonhall.org. Tickets can be purchased via Kenyon Hall’s website or directly through this ticket link (2 seatings). The live stream of the event will be hosted on Kenyon Hall’s YouTube page. This giving campaign will run through the Fall through links provided on Kenyon’s Hall’s “donate” page or directly through this campaign site.