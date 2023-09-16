West Seattle, Washington

16 Saturday

UPDATE: Fireworks off Bainbridge Island startle thousands

September 16, 2023 9:35 pm
|      101 COMMENTS
 |   Not WS but we're mentioning it anyway | West Seattle news

(Added: Photo sent by Shawn)

9:35 PM: There’s one heck of a fireworks show under way – according to the peek we could get from the end of our street, looks like it’s off south Bainbridge Island. Trying to find out whose!

9:44 PM: On Twitter/X, @westseawx unearthed an announcement from the Bainbridge Island Fire Department that there would be a “private fireworks show” tonight.

(Added: Photo by John Skerratt)

9:54 PM: The BIFD announcement said it would be “south of” the island and out of their jurisdiction, but within the Coast Guard’s jurisdiction.

10:05 PM: The BIFD announcement, and a KUOW story some have linked in comments, note that there was a similar show on the corresponding third Saturday night in September last year. We just checked our archives and it got only a fleeting mention because at that moment on that night (9/17/22) the West Seattle Bridge had just reopened.

10:23 PM: The dogs in our neighborhood are still barking. … We checked the latest Coast Guard Notice to Mariners, but it gave no hint of fireworks – the notation was just “Private Party, 2130-2200, IVO (in vicinity of) Blake Island.”

101 Replies to "UPDATE: Fireworks off Bainbridge Island startle thousands"

  • S. Jackson September 16, 2023 (9:38 pm)
    Yup! I’ve heard it’s an annual thing put on by some Bainbridge Island family – but why tonight?

  • Doodles September 16, 2023 (9:39 pm)
    Probably unrelated but there was also a helicopter flying over Fairmount Park area… 

  • AN September 16, 2023 (9:39 pm)
    It’s been going on for about 20 minutes 

  • Rae September 16, 2023 (9:40 pm)
  • Ishanika September 16, 2023 (9:41 pm)
  • Rachel September 16, 2023 (9:41 pm)
  • Jenny September 16, 2023 (9:42 pm)
    Aren’t fireworks illegal within King County? This is a huge amount of illegal fireworks going off! It sounds like a war zone exploding out there….!

    • WSB September 16, 2023 (10:07 pm)
      This wasn’t King County.

  • Sarah September 16, 2023 (9:44 pm)
    https://www.kuow.org/stories/what-were-those-fireworks-all-about-today-so-farThis has to be it. A private birthday celebration, which also happened last year on the same weekend. 

  • Navianna September 16, 2023 (9:44 pm)
    It’s way too close and loud to be coming from Bainbridge Island!

  • Ly September 16, 2023 (9:44 pm)
    Private fireworks. People reporting they can hear it as far as Bellevue. 

  • Doug Leary September 16, 2023 (9:44 pm)
    From Alaska Junction I can see them over the tops of the houses to the west, looking toward a little north of Vashon.  

  • Mich September 16, 2023 (9:45 pm)
    In Gatewood– I just heard a very long rumbling sound, almost like thunder for the past 20 min. Hoping it’s these fireworks b/c if it’s not that what else could it be?

  • Bob C. September 16, 2023 (9:45 pm)
    I could see them and hear them. I think they were from South Baibridge island. Some private event foreworks! 

  • Just wondering September 16, 2023 (9:46 pm)
    Enough !

  • Chelsea September 16, 2023 (9:46 pm)
    I have no idea!!! Went on for at least 10 minutes!! Somewhere north of us on Thistle and 39th. 

  • Tom Stoner September 16, 2023 (9:46 pm)
    Looks like Manchester.

  • Gman September 16, 2023 (9:47 pm)
    That was one BIG fireworks show!

  • UncleTorvald September 16, 2023 (9:47 pm)
    Wow!  Quite the impressive show from our house on Beach Drive.  20 or 30 minutes worth at least!

  • Xavier September 16, 2023 (9:47 pm)
    Of a barge just N of Blake Island.I have video.

  • steve September 16, 2023 (9:48 pm)
    …more like the north end of blake.   From manchester was watching  the unusual nav lights of some boats  thinking it was fishing then blam blam.  Yup, amazing

  • Kbota September 16, 2023 (9:49 pm)
    I’ve lived here for a long time, never heard OR felt booms like that since the Kingdome imploded.

  • Keiland September 16, 2023 (9:49 pm)
    Reply

    Looks like kuow had story about a private fireworks show happening on the same day 2 years ago. https://www.kuow.org/stories/what-were-those-fireworks-all-about-today-so-far

    • WSB September 16, 2023 (9:53 pm)
      Don’t bother clicking – I just did and they had no actual information, other than that it was a private show off Bainbridge, which we have since verified.

  • Darus September 16, 2023 (9:49 pm)
    Not sure, but what a great show! I live in belltown and when I heard the incessant rumbling I ran up to the rooftop to be treated with a lovely display of pyrotechnics!  #poorwhales

  • Odd son September 16, 2023 (9:49 pm)
    The sound is more “rumble -y” than in previous years.

  • Jeremy September 16, 2023 (9:49 pm)
    Same question! It was a great show! The wife and I caught it from our deck and could see them launching from a barge. Possibly near Fort Ward???

  • WSB September 16, 2023 (9:50 pm)
    It’s Bainbridge Island. Rather, it was. Finally was able to update, sorry, the site crashed with tens of thousands of people trying to find out what’s going on (we just keep trying to make this crashproof and haven’t succeeded yet). Who the “private” party was, don’t know yet.

    • Beth L September 16, 2023 (9:57 pm)
      Sorry we blew up your website! It’s just that we all know where to go for answers to our neighborhood questions! Thank you WSBlog! You’re the best!

      • Hannah September 16, 2023 (10:15 pm)
        Exactly!! WSB truly is the GOAT!!

    • JeffK September 16, 2023 (10:51 pm)
      Must be a 1 percenter!

  • J September 16, 2023 (9:51 pm)
    The fireworks can be heard as far away as Kirkland and the CD. They should’ve notified more cities than just Bainbridge. They shouldn’t even be allowed to do this. 

    • WS Rez September 16, 2023 (9:57 pm)
      We live in a world where “should” and “shouldn’t” is a function of the balance in your bank account. 

    • GHO September 16, 2023 (10:02 pm)
      Agreed! That was wayyyy bigger than other private shows. Poor animals and those with ptsd. I usually like the professional shows, but found myself muttering “shut up” after a while. Obnoxious.

    • EirHaus September 16, 2023 (10:07 pm)
      Agree, J!

  • Z wSea September 16, 2023 (9:51 pm)
    Reply

    looked to be a barge off Manchester launching in threes. 30 years since something I’m guessing?

    • WSB September 16, 2023 (9:52 pm)
      No, it was off south Bainbridge.

  • Sue T. September 16, 2023 (9:52 pm)
    Whew! Thanks, WSB, for the reassurance that I didn’t just imagine all that carpet bombing noise echoing in the distance.

  • Westsea September 16, 2023 (9:52 pm)
    That’s one hell of a “private display”!!

  • Jeff September 16, 2023 (9:53 pm)
    The Bainbridge Island Fire Department has been informed of a private fireworks show being held in Puget Sound south of Bainbridge Island on the evening of September 16, 2023.  This display will be located outside of Bainbridge Island’s jurisdictional area and is under the jurisdiction of the United States Coast Guard. This event is similar to a display held last year. The commercial operator, retained by a private entity for the event, holds a General Display Fireworks License and Pyrotechnic Operator License issued by the Fire Protection Bureau of the Washington State Patrol. Appropriate permits have been issued by the Seattle Fire Department for the loading of fireworks and with U.S. Coast Guard approval for a Marine Event. No additional permits are required. You can expect noise associated with commercial fireworks that evening beginning around 9:30pm. Please do not call 911 with any complaints. Let’s keep those lines open for emergency reporting.

    • WSB September 16, 2023 (9:58 pm)
      That’s the text of the notice I linked above.

  • Bob September 16, 2023 (9:53 pm)
    I watched this from our home overlooking Lincoln Park.  It was loud….hard to imagine it was this loud if emanating from Bainbridge.  It seemed very close. Could it have been the north end of Blake Island?  Who would have been celebrating, and what would they have been celebrating, to have organized, and permitted, a 20 minute explosive demonstration like this on September 16th?

    • WSB September 16, 2023 (9:57 pm)
      Rereading the Bainbridge post from two days ago, they said it was south of the island. But looking from the end of our street, it looked pretty much like south Bainbridge, though of course the island outline isn’t visible at this hour…

      • Bob September 16, 2023 (10:25 pm)
        The Coast Guard only  has authority to issue permits affecting Navigation.  So, if this was launched from a barge over water, their permission reflects their certification that the event would not affect Navigation by other vessels using the waterway where the barge was located.

        Did the Coast Guard coordinate with the other State and Federal agencies tasked with regulating impacts to air quality, water, noise, and……most importantly..wildlife?

        I love fireworks, and it only took me 3 or 4 minutes to realize nothing bad was happening, but what was the purpose and need for this display?

        As well intentioned as they may have been, were there other permits that this private entity failed to obtain?

  • MW September 16, 2023 (9:53 pm)
    Definitely stinks of pulling rank over the have-nots. Sheesh. “Was it worth it?”

  • Mugz September 16, 2023 (9:54 pm)
    Horrible sounds can be heard from the centra district of Seattle. It actually hurts

  • MH September 16, 2023 (9:54 pm)
    There were so many people standing in the Junction trying to pull up the blog- we all knew you’d know what it was! 

    • WSB September 16, 2023 (9:56 pm)
      Yeah, I fell down our front stairs trying to get out to where we can see across the water at the end of the block. Until I saw that it was fireworks, it was so concussive I wondered if something was happening with naval munitions over there …

  • Vee September 16, 2023 (9:55 pm)
    Was wondering,  very loud, people should have been notified,  many probably dont even know and are worried 

  • Gatewood September 16, 2023 (9:55 pm)
    https://youtube.com/shorts/q7BAgvG1VVw?si=FLR01zN-ZZ-lILuM

  • Jelo September 16, 2023 (9:55 pm)
    Are people hearing the rumbles all the way on the Eastside? Kirkland Bothell and north in Snohomish county? It’s where I live and I hear rumbling or I did from about 9:20 to about 945. Seems too far but someone suggested this is what I was hearing.

  • Leesa September 16, 2023 (9:55 pm)
    Not gonna lie, the sounds freaked us out a bit because we couldn’t make sense of them. With the state of our world today, I was definitely thinking of worse things than fireworks from BI. 

  • Sue H September 16, 2023 (9:56 pm)
    When I couldn’t get into the site I checked Twitter or whatever it’s called to see if you posted about it and I was glad that you did. I shared that on Facebook and one of my friends said she could hear it up in Port Ludlow and was wondering what was happening. I couldn’t see it from my apartment but I certainly could hear the rumbling.

  • Robin Sinner September 16, 2023 (9:57 pm)
    One year anniversary of West Seattle bridge reopening tomorrow. That fireworks show last year started within minutes of the bridge opening to traffic.

  • H September 16, 2023 (9:57 pm)
    Thanks for the unexpected panic attack! 

  • KL September 16, 2023 (9:57 pm)
    So fun! Thanks to the people on Bainbridge who shared their celebration with all of us! What a beautiful and festive treat on a random Saturday night.

  • Caseyc September 16, 2023 (9:57 pm)
    Here is a hyperlaspe of most of the showhttps://youtube.com/shorts/q7BAgvG1VVw?si=FLR01zN-ZZ-lILuM

  • Teresa Elkinton September 16, 2023 (9:57 pm)
    Looks like it happened last year too.   See story- https://www.kuow.org/stories/what-the-heck-was-that-rumbling-sound-across-north-seattle-on-saturday-night?utm_source=sfmc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=&utm_id=427179&sfmc_id=23982292&sfmc_subkey=0031C00003Cw0g8QAB&utm_content=NL+Today+So+Far+-+Dyer

  • TJ September 16, 2023 (9:57 pm)
    Why shouldn’t they be allowed to do this? It sounded scary? It was a 20 minute show. 

    • Denise September 16, 2023 (10:06 pm)
      Fireworks are illegal in King County. Therefore, if Bainbridge is going to authorize a huge display for private parties, maybe they should be contained to a size/noise limit that isn’t so disturbing that people across the Sound don’t think it’s a bombardment. Also, why should they be allowed to do this? Just because they want to make a bunch of noise? I guess that’s fair, after all, why shouldn’t everyone be able to do anything they want at any time, it isn’t like huge booming noises have any detrimental effects on the animals, marine life, children, pets. mentally ill people, etc.

    • Lue23 September 16, 2023 (10:16 pm)
      “Why shouldn’t” people be allowed to do this, you say?Gee, idk, because it’s obnoxious and disrespectful of others? It disregards their right to peace in their own homes nevermind how it literally terrorizes and kills wildlife.  It re-traumatizes those with PTSD . Small things like that. But glad you thought the lights were cool.

  • Mike September 16, 2023 (9:58 pm)
    Mexican independence day celebration?

  • shed22 September 16, 2023 (9:58 pm)
    Outside of thinking we were being bombed, along with WSB shutting down, I was delighted to catch the last part of the fireworks show. Absolutely stunning. A wonderful way to celebrate the end of summer. Maybe more warning so we could all enjoy the show without being terrified. 

    • GTWD September 16, 2023 (10:03 pm)
      We’ll have to put a calendar reminder for next year. Would it be on the weekend? A sat again? 

  • Deniece September 16, 2023 (9:58 pm)
    That was horrible.  Trying to put our daughter to bed and kept hearing booms.  Went outside and could only see flashes of red on the horizon in the direction of Bremerton.  It was very scary because we had no idea what was going on.  Dogs were going crazy too, so pet owners also couldn’t prepare.  This shouldn’t be allowed without at least some kind of advance notice to neighboring areas.  This isn’t the 4th of July.  The private citizen who did that seems very selfish and ignorant of the impacts on everyone else.

  • Lisa September 16, 2023 (9:59 pm)
    Thought something was wrong with our subwoofer. 🤪 Lol! Finally figured it out and walked outside to watch the show from North Admiral. Thanks to whoever threw that spectacular free show. Wow!! 🤩🎉

  • Sdran September 16, 2023 (9:59 pm)
    That was insanely loud, our whole place was shaking. Glad it was just fireworks and that it’s over

  • Seaview September 16, 2023 (10:00 pm)
    Our three cats disappeared as soon as it started and I’m still waiting for them to come out of the basement. 

  • raincity September 16, 2023 (10:01 pm)
    Agree with others a courtesy warning would have been nice as there were portions where it sounded more like munitions and was frightening.

  • Libra September 16, 2023 (10:01 pm)
    Amazing show…..south of Bainbridge—closer to Manchester.  Thanks to whoever put it on!

  • Mseklem September 16, 2023 (10:02 pm)
    What a FABULOUS SHOW! The best we’ve seen in years!

    Thanks to who ever put it on for the unexpected treat!  Our pooch was a little upset at first – but we cuddled him and all is well now.  Though he’s staying very close by for now.

  • WhyIsThisAllowed? September 16, 2023 (10:03 pm)
    So happy a small group of rich jerks were able to make so much noise that we could all hear it inside our houses in West Seattle.  Enough people were concerned that the blog crashed. No advance notice, no times or information. Can’t imagine living next door.  Why is this allowed. Oh, right $$$$$$

  • Scott collins September 16, 2023 (10:03 pm)
    There is info on Manchester facebook page…private show

  • WSB September 16, 2023 (10:04 pm)
    Funny, checked the archives and we very briefly mentioned these fireworks last year, totally overshadowed because on this Saturday night last year (September 17th), the West Seattle Bridge reopened.

  • Theo September 16, 2023 (10:05 pm)
    Definitely Bainbridge. I have a perfect view of Blake island and it was not over there.

  • Laura September 16, 2023 (10:05 pm)
    I can’t imagine the horrible impact this had on wildlife in the region. Especially marine life. Our house was shaking near the junction, and this was happening on a boat – what must the sound and vibration have been under water?! It’s appalling that this was permitted. 

    • Lol September 16, 2023 (10:51 pm)
  • Karen B September 16, 2023 (10:05 pm)
    We live near Dawson, but inland, and had a good line of sight over our neighbor’s house/yard to the west. Based on sound and how these sounded different from fireworks on the 4th of July and New Years, we wonder if perhaps they were being launched from a boat.  The show did have some large impressive fireworks, but seemed rushed. Would have been nice if the organizers had given the broader community a heads-up that they planned to do this and about the potential noise and disruption for pets and those who might be startled by their activity and their timing. 

  • Beth L September 16, 2023 (10:05 pm)
    It was an amazing display. I guess he did the modern-day equivalent of the Taj Mahal. 

  • Joan September 16, 2023 (10:07 pm)
    It was loud and felt very close. I felt every boom. How selfish and arrogant for the amusement of a few. Scary for the rest of us.

  • Redhook September 16, 2023 (10:08 pm)
    Shouldn’t be allowed to do this?! Whatever. It was an awesome show and a pleasant surprise. Actually nice to hear some cheers on random September Saturday.

    • Kayla September 16, 2023 (10:25 pm)
      Yes, should NOT be allowed to set off explosive display for absolutely no reason. Fireworks displays disrupt the environment for the local wildlife. It has deep impact on marine life. Usually nobody sticks around to clean up all the TRASH and garbage left behind – both from the display and the folks who are watching. It terrorizes people who are suffering from PTSD, like war veterans. It can be extremely stressful to people with children, especially autistic children. It can be very stressful for dogs and cats as well, some people routinely sedate their pets for big 4th of July events to alleviate this problem.

      But sure. I suppose you are right – the amusement of a few WEALTHY people far, far outweighs any other objections to this ridiculously oversized display of explosives.

    • Deniece September 16, 2023 (10:27 pm)
      The majority of people who could hear the noise couldn’t see what was happening.  So, yes, they shouldn’t be able to do it and for many it was not a nice surprise – it was actually rather scary.

  • Kat September 16, 2023 (10:08 pm)
    This wasn’t okay, we genuinely thought we were being bombed and were waiting for the emergency alert to come or… not come if you get my meaning. It was awful and shouldn’t have been allowed. Those were not normal professional fireworks those were too insane to be. I’ve seen hundreds of professional firework shows up close… they are not concussive like that. That had to be some serious explosives, dangerous explosives.

    • adam September 16, 2023 (10:53 pm)
      fr. i thought we were in a nuclear war. luckily it was just some jerk rich people on bainbridge

  • Admiral-2009 September 16, 2023 (10:12 pm)
    Thank you for answering my question with out me asking!  Very noisy in NE WS..

  • B September 16, 2023 (10:13 pm)
    At first, I thought it was the young twenties kids in my building blasting dubstep and I felt a rage inside of me that made me run outside to locate the sound. Then I thought it was heat ⚡️, but the timing was too rhythmic. Then I thought it was my upstairs neighbors. It has been a full adventure and I need some chamomile tea. 

    Also the thanks in these comments are mind blowing especially after reading how much it impacted people. Like, you good bro? Thanks for stressing thousands of ppl out is more accurate.

  • Matthew Temblor September 16, 2023 (10:15 pm)
    WOW,, thanks for post I heard it all the way up in Edmonds! wondering WTH ? That was some serious boom boom.. sounded like WW3 Started from here..

  • Phil Hansen September 16, 2023 (10:19 pm)
    I love Fireworks but I think they can be done by drones a lot now but either way I love to watch them

  • BJG September 16, 2023 (10:22 pm)
    Never had this amount of noise with the Fourth fireworks on the peninsula. This was like endless volleys of thunder. We look straight over at Manchester and it seemed to be staged there. It would have been nice if my poor old dog had been premedicated. She’s a mess now. Very expensive and privileged private show!

  • Melissa A September 16, 2023 (10:24 pm)
    Thank you WSB for keeping everyone informed. I was anxious not knowing what was happening while the blog was down. It was extremely unsettling, as I wasn’t sure what was happening. Wish the folks responsible would have had more courtesy to warn others that there was no danger.

  • Vivian September 16, 2023 (10:24 pm)
    Man, that’s some privilege. If it was loud enough to hear on the Eastside how did that impact wildlife on Bainbridge? I’m sorry but I don’t think that should be allowed. 

  • Gina September 16, 2023 (10:25 pm)
    I could see the tip top of the highest fireworks to the SW of Lander in Admiral, bet there was quite a view from the west facing apartments on California Ave!

  • Stirling September 16, 2023 (10:26 pm)
    Greetings from across the Sound in Magnolia. Through a telescope it appears to have been a barge anchored approx 1/8 mile off the SSE end of BI.Delightful show regardless of whose fault it was. Cheers! ;-)

  • Toot Hoot September 16, 2023 (10:27 pm)
    Hope you’re okay West Seattle Blog person.   So many people didn’t know what it was and thought it could had been an emergency and called 911, tying up those phone lines for real emergencies that needed them.  Seems like the event was inconsiderate. 

  • Mr J September 16, 2023 (10:30 pm)
    Eat the rich.

  • Peter September 16, 2023 (10:30 pm)
    Terrible. This had my neighbors and I concerned and our pets scared. There’s so many other ways to celebrate without disturbing the entire region.

  • Mrs Shaw September 16, 2023 (10:55 pm)
    Aside from being absolutely furious at the M-80’s continuously detonated and trying to calm a distraught trembling dog, I was in a panic about the WSB being down and hoped that T&P were OK.

  • K September 16, 2023 (10:56 pm)
    It has been over an hour and our dog is still pacing and shaking. If we had known, we would have prepared her medications. It infuriates me that one private party is allowed to cause a disturbance that carries over multiple districts.

  • jim September 16, 2023 (11:00 pm)
    Well here are a couple of hand held picture ( not to steady though).

  • Eero September 16, 2023 (11:01 pm)
    I think we deserve to know who did this. Might be legal but it ain’t right. If this guy wants to brag to the world how rich he is that he can afford a firework show so loud it shook our homes miles away, then we can know who he is. 

