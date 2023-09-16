UPDATE: Fireworks off Bainbridge Island startle thousands

(Added: Photo sent by Shawn)

9:35 PM: There’s one heck of a fireworks show under way – according to the peek we could get from the end of our street, looks like it’s off south Bainbridge Island. Trying to find out whose!

9:44 PM: On Twitter/X, @westseawx unearthed an announcement from the Bainbridge Island Fire Department that there would be a “private fireworks show” tonight.

(Added: Photo by John Skerratt)

9:54 PM: The BIFD announcement said it would be “south of” the island and out of their jurisdiction, but within the Coast Guard’s jurisdiction.

10:05 PM: The BIFD announcement, and a KUOW story some have linked in comments, note that there was a similar show on the corresponding third Saturday night in September last year. We just checked our archives and it got only a fleeting mention because at that moment on that night (9/17/22) the West Seattle Bridge had just reopened.

10:23 PM: The dogs in our neighborhood are still barking. … We checked the latest Coast Guard Notice to Mariners, but it gave no hint of fireworks – the notation was just “Private Party, 2130-2200, IVO (in vicinity of) Blake Island.”