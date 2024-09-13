SATURDAY: Fiestas Patrias Parade in South Park

(WSB photo from 2023 Fiestas Patrias Parade)

If you love parades, you don’t have to wait for next summer. Tomorrow (Saturday, September 14) brings this year’s Fiestas Patrias Parade in South Park, as part of the annual celebration of Latin American cultures and heritage. More than 40 entries are scheduled to participate, including groups from Denny International Middle School, Chief Sealth International High School, and Concord International Elementary. The entries also include folkloric dancers, horseback riders, mariachi musicians, car clubs, even the Seafair Pirates. The route starts at Sea Mar Community Health Centers, which presents the parade, continues eastbound on S. Henderson to 14th Avenue S., then turns west on S. Cloverdale and ends near South Park Community Center. It starts at 10 am.