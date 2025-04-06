After the first 6 days of registration, 150+ sellers already for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025!

After six days of registration, more than 150 sales are signed up for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 – the 20th-anniversary edition of the annual day for selling and shopping all over the peninsula. WSCGSD is always the second Saturday in May, 9 am-3 pm (you can also start earlier and/or end later if you want to), so this year it’s on May 10. WSB coordinates this event, and so far we have registrations from North Admiral to North Shorewood, Alki to Arbor Heights, Genesee Hill to Sunrise Heights, North Delridge to Upper Morgan, Fairmount Park to Highland Park, Seaview to Westwood, Fauntleroy to South Delridge, White Center to Alaska Junction, and other neighborhoods. Also multiple school groups, scout groups, apartment/condo buildings, and businesses!

If you don’t have room for a sale, the first site to register with spaces for multiple vendors is Hotwire Coffee in The Junction – please contact them directly to see if they have room for more sellers (and if you’re planning a site with room for multiple sellers, register it soon so we can mention it in updates – we always hear from would-be sellers looking for these types of sites).

Planning to be one of this year’s sale locations? You have 2+ more weeks to sign up but don’t procrastinate – you might forget – so draft your up-to-25-words listing and gp here to register! And if you’re planning on shopping, watch for the WSCGSD map to be available online one week before sale day.