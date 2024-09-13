WEEKEND PREVIEW: Second-Time Sale at Fauntleroy Church

(WSB photos)

Looking for indoor activities for the weekend? Fauntleroy Church is ready for shoppers to show up starting tomorrow morning for its annual fundraising Second-Time Sale – carefully curated, donated items you might not be able to resist. Like this satin and velvet “crazy quilt”:

Or maybe a porcelain figurine:

Or a puzzle to keep busy on another rainy day:

If you need it, they just might have it. Furniture, books, sports equipment, kitchenware, jewelry, the list goes on. The Second-Time Sale is in the Fellowship Hall of the church (9140 California SW), 9 am-4 pm Saturday, 11:30 am-3 pm Sunday.

P.S. To make room for your finds, you can set aside stuff to take to the church NEXT Saturday (September 21) during the fall Recycle Roundup!