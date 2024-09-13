West Seattle, Washington

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Second-Time Sale at Fauntleroy Church

September 13, 2024 7:38 pm
Looking for indoor activities for the weekend? Fauntleroy Church is ready for shoppers to show up starting tomorrow morning for its annual fundraising Second-Time Sale – carefully curated, donated items you might not be able to resist. Like this satin and velvet “crazy quilt”:

Or maybe a porcelain figurine:

Or a puzzle to keep busy on another rainy day:

If you need it, they just might have it. Furniture, books, sports equipment, kitchenware, jewelry, the list goes on. The Second-Time Sale is in the Fellowship Hall of the church (9140 California SW), 9 am-4 pm Saturday, 11:30 am-3 pm Sunday.

P.S. To make room for your finds, you can set aside stuff to take to the church NEXT Saturday (September 21) during the fall Recycle Roundup!

