PHOTOS: White Center 5K returns after 6 years

West Seattle Blog/White Center Now photos by Dave Gershgorn

More than 150 runners and walkers were on the move this morning as part of the comeback edition of the White Center 5K, benefiting three nonprofits and returning after a pandemic-and-then-some hiatus. The participants – some costumed – started and finished at Steve Cox Memorial Park, traveling along White Center streets along the way:

Results are now browsable online; 42-year-old Joe Creighton was first finisher, chip time 17:59:

Rounding out the top ten finishers was 36-year-old Abby Polley, chip time 21:29:

Other finish-line sights included an entire family:

And more costumes:

Speaking of costumes, the DubSea Fish Sticks‘ mascot was there cheering finishers across the line:

Before the race, Tiltshift CrossFit from Top Hat led a warmup:

Race proceeds will benefit the White Center Food Bank, White Center Community Development Association, and the YES Foundation of White Center.

P.S. Another big benefit run/walk in our area is just two weeks away – the West Seattle 5K, presented by and benefiting the WSHS PTSA, is Sunday, May 18, on Alki; you can register here right now!