MEET THE MAP: Here’s where you’ll find the 570+ West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day sellers!

We are now just one week away from West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 – on Saturday, May 10 – and as promised, we have finished the map and sale list so you can preview who’s selling what, where. If you haven’t already found it via our site menu or main-page Spotlight Stories, here’s the link for the interactive online version, and here’s the link for the printable guide (37 pages this year!), with all 570+ sale listings in numerical order. Official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm on Saturday, but some sellers have chosen to start early and/or end late, while some have chosen to add extra days (Sunday is the most popular extra day). Throughout the week, we’ll be spotlighting some mini-lists – nonprofit benefits, for example – among other previews. WSCGSD, coordinated by WSB, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year – thanks to thousands of sellers and shoppers for making it a fun day of “person-to-person recycling”!