COUNTDOWN: Five days until 2025 West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day this Saturday

Is jam your jam?

Sale #533 has it. Or maybe you love classic cars. We have two sales with those, including this one:

You’ll find that 1966 Mustang convertible at Sale #199. Those are just two of the photos we’ve received since inviting sellers to send us pics of their spotlight items for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, this Saturday, May 10, 9 am to 3 pm. If you haven’t seen the map yet, here’s the link for the interactive online version, and here’s the link for the printable guide (37 pages this year!), with all 570+ sale listings in numerical order. Some shoppers spend the whole day going from sale to sale; some just see what’s happening near their home and wander over. It’s the 20th anniversary edition of the biggest community-garage-sale-day in the city, coordinated by WSB since the fourth WSCGSD in 2008, and we’re looking forward to another awesome day of “person-to-person recycling” and meeting your neighbors. More previews ahead!i