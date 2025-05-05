District 1 Community Safety Town Hall announced for May 14 by Councilmember Saka

As we reported over the weekend, frustrated neighbors in North Delridge have organized a community meetup for tomorrow night (6 pm Tuesday, May 6, Cottage Grove Park) to talk about safety concerns, including multiple gunfire incidents. Now City Councilmember Rob Saka has just announced that he’s organizing a District 1 Community Safety Town Hall focused on that area among others, with Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes among the panelists. He made the announcement during the City Council’s weekly briefing, at which he’s still speaking as we type this; he said Wednesday, May 14, is the date, but did not announce a time or place, saying that’s forthcoming; we’re also inquiring. (Added) City Council President Sara Nelson just told Saka during the meeting that she’ll attend too.