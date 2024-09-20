TRAFFIC ALERT: Spokane Street Viaduct plan for this weekend changes

(Screenshot from traffic camera, looking westward over Spokane Street Viaduct)
Even though the low bridge HAS reopened to all traffic, SDOT says there WILL be a change in the previously announced plan for lane closures on the Spokane Street Viaduct (the extension of the West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5) this weekend, as the resurfacing project continues. Here’s the new plan:
Friday Night Through Monday – 09/20/24 to 09/23/24
NO EB CLOSURES AT ALL
WB Full Lane Closures – 10:00 pm Friday to 5:00 am Monday
Here’s what that means, for that time period:
WB S Spokane St Viaduct – Closed from I-5 Interchange to SR 99.
S Columbian Way Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed. Ramp to Lower Spokane St will remain open.
NB I-5 Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed. Ramp to Lower Spokane St will remain open.
SB I-5 Off Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct – Closed. Ramp to S Columbian Way will remain open.
1st Ave S Off-Ramp – Closed (from WB SSV).
1st Ave S On-Ramp – Closed (to WB SSV).
Port of Seattle Terminals 5-18/Harbor Island/11th Ave SW Off-Ramp – Closed.
EB S Spokane Street Viaduct – All Lanes Open
No estimate yet of how much longer the project will last, but we keep asking.
