West Seattle, Washington

20 Friday

54℉

FYI: What you might see Saturday on Elliott Bay

September 20, 2024 7:59 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   King County Water Taxi | West Seattle news

FYI for Elliott Bay-watchers, and anybody visiting Alki, on Saturday – King County Water Taxi spokesperson Al Sanders tells us that the WT and the U.S. Coast Guard “will be holding their annual joint training exercise from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. across Elliott Bay. One of our vessels is going to be ‘boarded’ by the Coast Guard throughout the day.” So if you see unusual activity on Saturday (September 21) involving one of the Water Taxi vessels, now you know.

Share This

No Replies to "FYI: What you might see Saturday on Elliott Bay"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.