ROAD/UTILITY WORK ALERT: What’s ahead for drivers, riders, walkers south of Alki Point

South of Alki Point, work affecting street and sidewalk users is about to get going, related to the Alki Standby Generator Project to increase power reliability for nearby wastewater facilities. The King County Wastewater Treatment Division has outlined what you will need to know – here are key excerpts from its bulletin:

Temporary lane change on Beach Drive SW between 63rd Avenue Southwest and Southwest Spokane Street begins as early as Monday, May 5

Crews will demolish and then replace three concrete panels on Beach Drive Southwest between 63rd Avenue Southwest and Southwest Spokane Street.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be maintained … Several street parking spots on Beach Drive SW will be temporarily unavailable

WHEN: As early as Monday, May 5. Work will take place over approximately seven weekdays.

This work is necessary to better align the roadway with surrounding concrete panels.

Limited roadway access on Beach Drive Southwest between 63rd Avenue Southwest and 64th Avenue Southwest begins as early as Monday, May 5

Crews will begin work to relocate a waterline and excavate the roadway to install electrical conduit:

Waterline relocation

WHAT: Roadway digging and waterline relocation.

This work includes a temporary Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) water service shutoff for some nearby homes. SPU will notify specific homes affected by this service shutoff at least 48 hours in advance. Please contact SPU at (206) 684-3000 if you have questions.

Westbound Beach Drive Southwest will be closed at intersection with 64th Avenue Southwest.

-Pedestrian traffic will be maintained.

-Some street parking spots on Beach Drive Southwest and 64th Avenue Southwest near the work area will be temporarily unavailable.

WHEN: As early as Monday, May 5. Work will take place over approximately five weekdays. Some weekend work is possible.

Roadway excavation and electrical conduit install

WHAT: Roadway digging and temporary repaving.

Beach Drive Southwest will be closed between 63rd Avenue Southwest and 64th Avenue Southwest. Crews will direct local access as necessary for residences on this block. … Some street parking spots along Beach Drive Southwest along the work area will be temporarily unavailable.

WHEN: As early as Monday, May 12.

Work in this area will take place through approximately mid-July. Some weekend work is possible.

WHERE: Beach Drive Southwest between 63rd Avenue Southwest and 64th Avenue Southwest.

CHANGES FOR SIDEWALK USERS

Alternating sidewalk closures on Beach Drive Southwest between 63rd Avenue Southwest and 64th Avenue Southwest

There will be multiple periods of sidewalk closures associated with the roadwork noted above. As crews move around the work area, they will direct sidewalk users as necessary to either the north side or south side of Beach Drive Southwest.