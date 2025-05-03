WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police rescue children

Police have just rescued three children who were reportedly kidnapped in West Seattle by a man against whom their mom had a protection order. We were just writing about the search for them when police told dispatch they had tracked the man, and the mother’s vehicle, to a gas station in Boulevard Park; they safely recovered the children but the suspect took off running. Moments ago, they told dispatch they have taken him into custody. This started, police were told, when the woman’s car, with her three children inside – 1, 3, and 4 – inside, was stolen at California/Dakota; she told police the man broke a window, took her out of the car, and left with it, and the children. A short time ago, her vehicle was spotted at the aforementioned gas station, where the man had gotten out of the car, and then ran from police, who reportedly used a Taser while taking him into custody. Officers tell dispatch the kids are OK and their mom is being taken to them.