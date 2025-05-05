ELECTION 2025: Filing Week begins

Want to run for one of the offices up for election this November? The official week to file with King County Elections runs today through Friday. The full countywide list is here; here are the non-judicial seats voters in our area will vote on in the primary:

*King County Executive

*Seattle Mayor (incumbent Bruce Harrell filed this morning)

*Seattle City Council citywide Positions 8 and 9

*34th District State Senator (appointed incumbent Emily Alvarado filed this morning)

*34th District State Representative Position 1

*Seattle Port Commission (countywide) Positions 1, 3, 4 (incumbent Toshiko Hasegawa filed this morning)

Interested in running for something? Info’s here. Meantime, you can watch this page for at least two daily updates on who has filed so far. The primary is August 5; the general election is November 4.