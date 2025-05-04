WEEK AHEAD: One month after bullets hit homes, community-safety meetup for North Delridge neighbors

(Reader photo from March, bullet hole in home’s siding)

More than a month has passed since a huge volley of gunfire hit homes and vehicles in North Delridge (WSB coverage here), and other gunfire incidents have followed, including three in two days in mid-April. No word of arrests so far, so neighbors are organizing a community-safety gathering this Tuesday (May 6). One of the organizers, Doug, says, “The goal is to give neighbors a chance to gather, share ideas for solutions, and hopefully be able to ask some questions of city officials.” As of last check, Doug says they hadn’t received city-official confirmation, aside from the likelihood that SPD will be able to attend; as we reported last week, police have been doing “emphasis patrols” in the area. They’ll be gathering at 6 pm Tuesday at Cottage Grove Park, on the paved circular area near the playground.