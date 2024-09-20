TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle low bridge now open to all traffic

(Screenshot from low-bridge traffic camera)

Just in from SDOT – the West Seattle low bridge just reopened to all traffic, almost six days after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gate/barrier at high speed, damaging “the mechanical gate, lock mechanism, gate control panel, and sensors,” per SDOT. The low bridge’s foot/bike path reopened to users Sunday night, one day after the crash, but the mechanisms involved in safe operation of the rest of the bridge took five days longer. NOTE: Since the low bridge is open, SDOT’s announcement says, “Work on the South Spokane Street Viaduct will continue as planned with lane closures in both directions throughout the weekend.” (Details on that are here.)