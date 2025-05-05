FOLLOWUP: Here’s what Admiral Way Bridge crews are working on now

(SDOT photo)

SDOT is still saying the Admiral Way Bridge seismic-strengthening work will continue into summer. But in the meantime, in case you’re wondering what crews are doing now, they offered an update today:

-Painting steel bridge components.

-Fixing sections of the bridge with cracked or broken concrete.

-Repairing corrosion damage on support structures under the bridge.

-Removing scaffolding on the north side of the bridge, and around support columns. In the coming weeks, crews will remove leftover concrete debris from recent repairs and place large rocks at the base of the bridge and along nearby slopes for added protection. They’ll also install drainage near the support columns to help manage rainwater.

SDOT says the work zone – determining which lanes are closed – could change “from time to time” on the bridge deck, but Fairmount beneath the bridge will remain fully closed until the project is complete. They say the timeline for completion stretched out because they decided to fully paint the bridge (which technically is two bridges).