WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Final Environmental Impact Statement out early

As happened in 2022 with the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, Sound Transit has published the Final EIS for West Seattle light rail ahead of its official release date (September 20). We’ve been watching the ST site for the likelihood this would happen (as explained in 2022, “early” publication relates to the Federal Register); thanks to Joe for the tip that it happened since our last check early today. We haven’t started reading it but are publishing links for those ready to dive right in. You can start here – that page has links to more than 50 chapters and appenndices. If you want to skip right to the key points, you can start with the 44-page Executive Summary, find that here. This is all a prelude to the Sound Transit Board making its final decision on routing and station locations; the date for that is not yet set. We’ll be adding more to this story shortly …