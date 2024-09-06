WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit sets date for Final EIS, with three information sessions

Earlier this week, we noted in this light-rail-related story that a Sound Transit meeting was penciled into the Alki Masonic Lodge calendar for October 1, observing that was perhaps a hint at the timeline for the long-awaited Final Environmental Impact Statement release. Now it’s official – the Final EIS will be out on September 20, and ST has three information sessions planned, including October 1 at the Masonic Center. Here’s the full announcement from ST:

We are excited to share that the West Seattle Link Extension (WSLE) Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) will be published on Sept. 20, 2024! We appreciate the years of engagement with the community that have gotten us to this point.

The Final EIS includes updates based on continued design and comments received on the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions (WSBLE) Draft EIS and responds to substantive public, agency, and Tribal comments (project-wide comments and comments specific to WSLE) submitted during the WSBLE Draft EIS comment period. The Final EIS will be available online on Sept. 20.

In the weeks following publication of the Final EIS, the Sound Transit Board will consider action to select the project to be built, based on years of technical analysis and community feedback, bringing us one step closer to providing fast, reliable new light rail connections to residential and job centers in the SODO, Delridge, and West Seattle neighborhoods. We will share more about Board meetings in future email updates. In the meantime, we will be hosting drop-in events to share information about the project and answer your questions. You can visit the drop-in sessions at any time to review materials and talk with staff.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way SW, West Seattle

Spanish, Vietnamese, and Somali interpretation will be provided.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Alki Masonic Center, 4736 40th Ave SW, West Seattle

Spanish and Vietnamese interpretation will be provided.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Gallery B612, 1915 First Ave. S, SODO