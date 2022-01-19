West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit publishes Draft Environmental Impact Statement earlier than expected

January 19, 2022 4:18 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   Sound Transit | West Seattle news

4:18 PM: Though Sound Transit had announced the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the West Seattle and Ballard extensions would go public on January 28th – it’s out now. Its many chapters are linked here. We found it on the ST website after a tip that it was out, and have barely begun looking at it, but wanted to let you know, for starters. If you need a refresher, here’s what this phase of the process is all about – including public comments.

(Rendering of potential guideway near Delridge station’s Dakota Street option)

4:58 PM: If you want to skip ahead to the visuals, go to this section, the Visual and Aesthetics Technical Report. Renderings for the options start on page 106. If you haven’t been paying much attention until now, note that the Draft Environmental Impact Statement does not propose any new routing or stations – it just analyzes the potential impacts of all the ones the board agreed a few years back should be studied.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit publishes Draft Environmental Impact Statement earlier than expected"

  • Derek January 19, 2022 (4:30 pm)
    Seeing the pictures of the raised tracks and how’d they’d look in our community is a little discouraging. Really wish we could do a tunnel for this. Raised track kills any and all views of Elliot Bay. Also it looks like no matter what North Delridge isn’t going to be the same again in ten years.

  • sna January 19, 2022 (4:43 pm)
    The elevated options are gonna tear down half the junction to put this ugly thing in 

