WEEK AHEAD: Who else is planning a presidential-debate-watching event in West Seattle?

8:08 PM: Tuesday (September 10) brings the first and likely only debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Several readers have asked us whether any place in West Seattle is planning a public debate-watching event. We haven’t heard of any, so we’re asking you if you have. It’s at 6 pm our time Tuesday, in Philadelphia, produced by ABC News. If you know of any events, please comment below (or email us, westseattleblog@gmail.com) – thank you!

8:50 PM: We’re changing the headline to “who else is …” because we’ve had our first reply: West Seattle Realty (WSB sponsor) and almost-neighbor Good Society are co-presenting a watch party, at the brewpub (California/Lander).